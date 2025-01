Flights over Russia: How safe are travelers?

In a safety notice published just a few days ago, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) described flights over Russia as "high-risk". The war in Ukraine poses the risk "that civilian aircraft in the airspace of the Russian Federation (...) could inadvertently become a target". In particular, the airspace in western Russia must be avoided following the shooting down of an Azerbaijan Airlines aircraft near the city of Aktau in western Kazakhstan at the end of December, EASA demands.