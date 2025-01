Where food is served with human warmth

Especially in the countryside, where people live further away, people often move closer together. This is also the case in the Horn district, where many volunteers in the Drosendorf region work together to bring a hot meal to people in need 365 days a year. The tireless commitment of the volunteer drivers from the Drosendorf-Zissersdorf-Geras "Meals on Wheels" local group has been supported in exemplary fashion for 14 years by the Raabs an der Thaya care home, which cooks meals for the elderly or people who otherwise need help every day.