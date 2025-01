“Want to prevent displacement effects”

From February 1, an alcohol ban will apply at Franz-Jonas-Platz in Floridsdorf. This is intended to significantly increase the perception of safety. In addition, security operations will now take place at other locations on an ongoing basis. The first operations in Fritz-Imhoff-Park in Mariahilf, at the Josefstädter Straße U6 station in Josefstadt and at Yppenplatz in Ottakring have already had an impact. The "Aktion scharf" campaign has also been well received by the public, as confirmed by a local inspection.