Brother beaten to death with a wooden stick

"If the victims say so, it will be true"

When the ex pulls the woman by the hair and the brother, who is also present, intervenes, the accused hits him over the head with a wooden bat. For the victims, the assault ends mildly with bumps and a laceration. Although the accused emphasized during the trial at Feldkirch Regional Court that he could no longer remember the incident due to his condition at the time, he pleaded guilty. "If the victims say so, it will be true," he says. Judge Silke Wurzinger found him guilty of coercion and assault because, according to the expert opinion, he was sane at the time of the crime.