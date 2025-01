Gabalier in Kitzbühel: “Would be ready for the World Championships!”

The Gamststadt was slow to get going. Trucks were unloaded on the rainy Thursday afternoon, a band completed the sound check for the evening party in gloomy Kitzbühel, a few pedestrians soaked up the Hahnenkamm flair. No disadvantage for Andreas Gabelier - so he only had to fulfill a few selfie requests on his short walk from the cab to the "Krone" World Cup house, his hairstyle more casual than usual. And he did. Deeply relaxed. Just as he fulfilled all photo, autograph and interview requests in the "Krone" house. And even - with a grin - said: "If you need a columnist for the ski events, I'm ready." In view of the latent ÖSV crisis, he didn't even rule out a possible start at the World Championships (also with a wink, of course). His tip for winning the Hahnenkamm Downhill: Marco Odermatt. Watch the interview in full length in the video above.