Spaniards blaspheme:
“One of the weakest teams in the Champions League”
Red Bull Salzburg went down 5-1 in their Champions League clash with Real Madrid on Wednesday. This was followed the next day by harsh criticism from the Spanish media ...
"Marca": "Real Madrid do their job against a weak Salzburg. Real Madrid lived up to expectations and celebrated a festival of goals against Salzburg, one of the weakest teams in the Champions League. Salzburg started well, but collapsed after the first goal. As against Las Palmas, David Alaba collected minutes and emotions on his way back, which is already underway."
"As": "Mission accomplished, the trident unleashed. It would be unfair to this Salzburg to claim a win at the Bernabeu, to be more effective than in the opening minutes, to score goals like only the big teams in Europe can. Their next defeat in the Champions League is no surprise. Their disastrous tournament is very different from previous ones, no doubt due to the sell-off of a team that is always looking to lure young talent and then sell them. This is massive recycling."
"El Pais": "Madrid overwhelms with perseverance. Ancelotti's team make sure they at least reach the round of 16 after beating frail and harmless Salzburg, who barely challenged them. The new Champions League also offers nights when even this hesitant and fickle Real Madrid simply have to let loose to roll over their rivals. It was solved with flashes of pure talent. Maybe it was because of tiredness, laziness, boredom or a certain sense of superiority - or a bit of everything: they didn't play at full throttle, but calmly and with the certainty that it was enough."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
