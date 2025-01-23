“One of the weakest teams in the Champions League”

"El Pais": "Madrid overwhelms with perseverance. Ancelotti's team make sure they at least reach the round of 16 after beating frail and harmless Salzburg, who barely challenged them. The new Champions League also offers nights when even this hesitant and fickle Real Madrid simply have to let loose to roll over their rivals. It was solved with flashes of pure talent. Maybe it was because of tiredness, laziness, boredom or a certain sense of superiority - or a bit of everything: they didn't play at full throttle, but calmly and with the certainty that it was enough."