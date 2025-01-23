The new king has arrived in the Ducks’ realm

"We arrived well, we already knew the city, but we still had a look around," explained the Ducks' new coach. He has already had a look at his new realm, the "Ducks Pond": "I've already coached a few teams in Europe, there's nowhere else like it, it's impressive." His squad should also impress on the pitch, but for the 47-year-old it is particularly important at the beginning "that the basics are right, then you can develop a philosophy." The coach wants to take Salzburg to the next level. "It takes time"We want to develop into a serious contender for the championship, but of course that takes time," says the American. He will meet with the team for the first time tomorrow for the first training session.