Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Ducks coach Ashfield

The new king has arrived in the Ducks’ realm

Nachrichten
23.01.2025 14:30

Neo-Ducks coach Joe Ashfield has already pitched his tent in Salzburg. The US-American's focus is on further development. Five import players are set to join the club.

0 Kommentare

It won't be long before the Salzburg Ducks enter their fourth season in the Austrian Football League. And with a new strong man on the sidelines: Joe Ashfield.

Ducks sports boss Ara Einy (left) picked up Ashfield at the airport. (Bild: Salzburg Ducks)
Ducks sports boss Ara Einy (left) picked up Ashfield at the airport.
(Bild: Salzburg Ducks)

The US-American has a wealth of experience and has already worked as a coach around the globe. He has been stationed in the city of Mozart for a few days now.

Zitat Icon

I've already coached a few teams in Europe, there's nowhere else with facilities like this, it's impressive

Neo-Ducks-Coach Joe Ashfield

"We arrived well, we already knew the city, but we still had a look around," explained the Ducks' new coach. He has already had a look at his new realm, the "Ducks Pond": "I've already coached a few teams in Europe, there's nowhere else like it, it's impressive." His squad should also impress on the pitch, but for the 47-year-old it is particularly important at the beginning "that the basics are right, then you can develop a philosophy." The coach wants to take Salzburg to the next level. "It takes time"We want to develop into a serious contender for the championship, but of course that takes time," says the American. He will meet with the team for the first time tomorrow for the first training session.

After preparation with several training camps and a possible test match, the season opener will take place on March 22 at home against Graz. Ashfield is of course familiar with the league, which now only has six teams - Telfs and Mödling have dropped out: "All the teams are of high quality." Five imports (two Americans, three Europeans), who are yet to join the club, will provide the necessary punch.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Manuel Grill
Manuel Grill
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf