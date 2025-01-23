Ducks coach Ashfield
The new king has arrived in the Ducks’ realm
Neo-Ducks coach Joe Ashfield has already pitched his tent in Salzburg. The US-American's focus is on further development. Five import players are set to join the club.
It won't be long before the Salzburg Ducks enter their fourth season in the Austrian Football League. And with a new strong man on the sidelines: Joe Ashfield.
The US-American has a wealth of experience and has already worked as a coach around the globe. He has been stationed in the city of Mozart for a few days now.
I've already coached a few teams in Europe, there's nowhere else with facilities like this, it's impressive
Neo-Ducks-Coach Joe Ashfield
"We arrived well, we already knew the city, but we still had a look around," explained the Ducks' new coach. He has already had a look at his new realm, the "Ducks Pond": "I've already coached a few teams in Europe, there's nowhere else like it, it's impressive." His squad should also impress on the pitch, but for the 47-year-old it is particularly important at the beginning "that the basics are right, then you can develop a philosophy." The coach wants to take Salzburg to the next level. "It takes time"We want to develop into a serious contender for the championship, but of course that takes time," says the American. He will meet with the team for the first time tomorrow for the first training session.
After preparation with several training camps and a possible test match, the season opener will take place on March 22 at home against Graz. Ashfield is of course familiar with the league, which now only has six teams - Telfs and Mödling have dropped out: "All the teams are of high quality." Five imports (two Americans, three Europeans), who are yet to join the club, will provide the necessary punch.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.