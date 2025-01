Expert opinion gives trio of brothers carte blanche

"I am very disappointed because the whole of society is being held hostage by an expert opinion." Peter Heidlmair, managing director of the child and youth welfare facility of the same name, is furious. The residential group in Pasching in Upper Austria looks after a 13-year-old Slovakian boy on behalf of the Amstetten district authority, who has been getting up to criminal mischief with his two brothers (14 and 17) for months.