Romanian brothers went on a thieving spree with Flex

Sob story about a sick mother

Great remorse followed during the trial at Feldkirch Regional Court. "I'm incredibly sorry for what I did," apologized the 36-year-old. Until the end of the trial, he claimed to only remember one theft due to his "stonedness". The explanation of the second defendant, who has seven previous convictions and experience of imprisonment, is far more maudlin. "My mother had a heart attack. She also suffers from cancer. I only stole the bikes to buy medication for her." He only collected between 70 and 75 euros per resold bike, the 24-year-old complains and asks for a lenient sentence. He had also been cooperative with the police, which meant that some bikes could be returned to their owners.