Trial in Feldkirch
Romanian brothers went on a thieving spree with Flex
Last year, the criminal duo stole used, yet expensive bicycles. The two were on trial for commercial theft on Wednesday.
The 36-year-old first defendant and his 24-year-old brother have been in custody since August. "A long time", says the defense lawyer of the older defendant. He only claims to have been present once during a bicycle theft. In this respect, his client played a subordinate role, the lawyer argues. However, witnesses refute this in the course of the trial. The second defendant, on the other hand, fully confessed.
Specifically, the case concerns the period from April to August 2024 and a large number of bicycles, mainly e-bikes, which the two Romanians stole. The new value according to the public prosecutor: around 50,000 euros. Whether it was in front of the hospital, the supermarket or the residential complex - the accused went about their work in broad daylight, undid the bike locks and rode off with the bikes.
One witness reported: "I was sitting on the balcony. I saw the first defendant tampering with my 5600 euro e-bike. When I shouted at him to leave it alone, he fled with the bike." Thanks to another witness who had photographed the two men during a theft in front of Dornbirn hospital, the handcuffs clicked in August.
Sob story about a sick mother
Great remorse followed during the trial at Feldkirch Regional Court. "I'm incredibly sorry for what I did," apologized the 36-year-old. Until the end of the trial, he claimed to only remember one theft due to his "stonedness". The explanation of the second defendant, who has seven previous convictions and experience of imprisonment, is far more maudlin. "My mother had a heart attack. She also suffers from cancer. I only stole the bikes to buy medication for her." He only collected between 70 and 75 euros per resold bike, the 24-year-old complains and asks for a lenient sentence. He had also been cooperative with the police, which meant that some bikes could be returned to their owners.
However, due to the second defendant's long list of previous convictions, Judge Alexander Wehinger remained firm. He sent the 24-year-old to prison for two years. He sentenced the first defendant as an accomplice to a partially conditional prison sentence of 18 months, 12 of which are suspended. As the latter had already been in custody for five months, the council had him released in the courtroom.
The sentences against the two Romanian thieves are already final. The first defendant received a two-year prison sentence, his accomplice was sentenced to 18 months, 12 of which were suspended.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
