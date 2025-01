Kallas agrees with Trump

In this context, the 47-year-old politician agreed with US President Donald Trump, who is demanding more money for defense budgets from NATO partners. Last year, the EU member states spent an average of 1.9 percent of their gross domestic product on defense. Russia, on the other hand, spends nine percent. Kallas did not give any details of Russia's possible plans. However, she expressed the opinion that the war in Ukraine would be a time-saving measure for the EU.