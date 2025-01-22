“I wasn’t just some banker warmer”

Like his time in Holland. As Austria's top scorer, he attracted Dutch interest in 1972, moving first to Sparta Rotterdam and two years later to city rivals Feyenoord. "My entire time there was incredible. I really played all the time, I wasn't just some bench warmer," grins Willi. Despite the fond memories, he hasn't been back to his old club for a long time. "Honestly, why should I go to the North Sea, it's always cold and the wind is always blowing. I'd rather go somewhere warm." So he still has his wit.