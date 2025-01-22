"Cordoba-Willi" cross:
“I wasn’t just some banker warmer”
Team legend Willi Kreuz looks back on a unique career in his biography. The 76-year-old remembers his time in the Netherlands, the historic cup with Stockerau and meetings with legends such as Pelé. Today he is retired - and his grandson Gabriel's biggest fan.
"I enjoy spending time with my grandchild, making sure I stay fit and enjoy going to the Heurigen every now and then." After almost ten years in soccer retirement, Willi Kreuz has fully arrived. And he has earned his retirement: the now 75-year-old looks back on a career that very few in Austria have had. His daughter tells the whole story in "Willi Kreuz: Football - My Life". Including all the setbacks, funny anecdotes and sporting highlights.
Like his time in Holland. As Austria's top scorer, he attracted Dutch interest in 1972, moving first to Sparta Rotterdam and two years later to city rivals Feyenoord. "My entire time there was incredible. I really played all the time, I wasn't just some bench warmer," grins Willi. Despite the fond memories, he hasn't been back to his old club for a long time. "Honestly, why should I go to the North Sea, it's always cold and the wind is always blowing. I'd rather go somewhere warm." So he still has his wit.
Although he almost ran out of it at one point or another during his career. In national dress, he narrowly missed out on qualifying for the World Cup twice in a row. His third attempt resulted in the legendary 1978 World Cup, including the Miracle of Córdoba. "It's almost a cliché to call that a career highlight. But that's just the way it was, it was madness."
Cup sensation to coaching legend
Keyword madness. When the Kaisermühlner celebrated the title in the "ÖFB Memphis Cup" against Rapid Vienna on May 30, 1991 as coach of the then second division team Stockerau, he caused one of the biggest sensations in domestic soccer history. Along the way, the team sent four other Bundesliga teams home. "You can't even imagine that today. I was all alone, no co-coach, no goalkeeping coach - nothing. I ordered my goalkeepers an hour before training and simply trained them myself," he remembers the days before huge coaching staffs.
"Yes, grandpa, it's good"
After a spell in Klingenbach, he ended his career in Wimpassing in 2016. Since then, he has only been a spectator with his grandson Gabriel, who plays for the LAC in Vienna. But he doesn't take any tips: "He always says: Yes, grandpa, it's good." Pretty "cheeky". Especially as his grandfather received a head pat from Pelé and a Cartier watch from Johann Cruyff. But he can read up on that...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
