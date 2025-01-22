Battle for votes
The “channel rebel” wants to know once again
The fight against "unfair fees" once took Wolfgang Laaber all the way to Brussels. He is now fighting for votes in Blindenmarkt and is finally hoping for a second mandate.
The starting position for the municipal council election in Blindenmarkt in the district of Melk promises to be exciting: Albert Brandstetter (ÖVP), who was elected mayor in 2023, is the front-runner himself for the first time. He is defending the absolute victory that the People's Party had to "thank" Martin Huber for. After being expelled from the FPÖ (he had posted congratulations on Adolf Hitler's birthday), Huber ran with his party colleagues as "Plan B" in 2020 and suffered losses.
Hoping for a second mandate
While the SPÖ won two seats, Wolfgang Laaber and his citizens' list once again entered the municipal council as a lone fighter. The retired teacher is hoping for a second mandate this year in the duel between the "big players". He wants to score points with his special issue: sewer charges. The fight against the non-polluter pays model in Lower Austria has already taken him as far as Brussels.
Demanding a reduction in charges
In his home region, he is calling for these charges to be reduced by at least 20 percent. "The surplus is only invested in paving," he says, annoyed by the "massive sealing" in the village. For example, Laaber criticizes the "enormous costs" associated with the cycle path to Atzelsdorf. "It ends abruptly at the end points. That is questionable for safety reasons," says Laaber, himself a passionate cyclist.
"Donate politicians' salaries"
The Citizens' List candidate is also calling for a voluntary payment of ten percent of the local councillor's salary into a social fund. "I have been giving my entire compensation to associations and institutions for three terms of office," explains Laaber, who is hosting an information evening at Gasthaus Pitzl in Blindenmarkt from 6.30 pm on 23 January.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.