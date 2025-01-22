The “channel rebel” wants to know once again

The starting position for the municipal council election in Blindenmarkt in the district of Melk promises to be exciting: Albert Brandstetter (ÖVP), who was elected mayor in 2023, is the front-runner himself for the first time. He is defending the absolute victory that the People's Party had to "thank" Martin Huber for. After being expelled from the FPÖ (he had posted congratulations on Adolf Hitler's birthday), Huber ran with his party colleagues as "Plan B" in 2020 and suffered losses.