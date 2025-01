FPÖ: “Stop button” for new wind turbines in Carinthia

"We need to discuss how to deal with ongoing projects. It is possible to stop them in the process. It would be conceivable to reimburse the legal costs," explains the FP's legal expert, Christoph Urtz. However, the financial law expert does not only lecture on questions of constitutional law: "Deindustrialization will mean that less energy will be needed." No great consolation for large Carinthian companies such as Infineon or Treibacher Industrie, whose board members have explicitly spoken out in favor of wind power.