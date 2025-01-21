A well-rounded affair
A strong partner of Austrian sport
Austrian Lotteries will be celebrating its 40th anniversary next year. From the very beginning, the company's history has been inextricably linked with the promotion of sport in Austria.
With the special federal sports funding stipulated in the Austrian Gaming Act, more than 120 million euros from Austrian Lotteries' funds flow into domestic sport every year. This makes the company by far the largest sponsor of popular and top-class sport in Austria. By distributing the amounts according to a special key, the ÖFB and a total of around 1.8 million club members in 15,000 sports clubs also benefit in popular sports in addition to the major umbrella organizations.
The decades-long partnership is also extremely important for top-class sport. The support here goes far beyond the funding from the special federal sports funding: Austrian Lotteries has been supporting the Austrian Olympic Committee (ÖOC) since 1991 and contributes to optimal training conditions and support for athletes so that their sporting goals can be achieved.
Austrian Lotteries also plays a central role in Paralympic sport. The company has been a sponsor of the Austrian Paralympic Committee (ÖPC) since it was founded in 1998 and thus contributes to the top performance of Austrian disabled athletes, who win medals at the Paralympics every two years.
The company has a close historical connection to the country's most popular sport, as Sport Toto, founded in 1949, was one of the first two lottery games alongside Lotto "6 aus 45". The partnership with the "Krone" footballers' poll has a tradition spanning three decades, and Austrian Lotteries has supported the presentation of the "Young Stars" category since 2005. As the past few years have shown: The talents of today often become the top performers of tomorrow.
