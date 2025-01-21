A strong partner of Austrian sport

The company has a close historical connection to the country's most popular sport, as Sport Toto, founded in 1949, was one of the first two lottery games alongside Lotto "6 aus 45". The partnership with the "Krone" footballers' poll has a tradition spanning three decades, and Austrian Lotteries has supported the presentation of the "Young Stars" category since 2005. As the past few years have shown: The talents of today often become the top performers of tomorrow.