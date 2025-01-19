Golf in La Quinta
Sepp Straka has every chance of winning his third tournament on the PGA Tour in La Quinta. The Austrian golf pro played a round of 64 at the 8.8 million dollar event in California on Saturday thanks to eight birdies and without dropping a shot to take the lead.
The 31-year-old goes into the final day with a four-shot lead over the chasing trio of Justin Lower, Charley Hoffman (both USA) and Jason Day (AUS).
Lead extended
Straka, who was in third place at the halfway stage, took the lead after winning three shots on the first four holes and extended it further and further. He was particularly impressive on his first nine holes with six birdies. The native of Vienna remained without a single stroke loss on all three days, both on the Nicklaus Tournament Course (65 strokes on Thursday) and on the Pete Dye Stadium Course (64 on Friday) and now also at La Quinta Country Club, and thanks to 23 birdies is now 23 under par.
Straka will therefore be playing for his third PGA tournament victory on Sunday after his successes in February 2022 in Palm Beach/Florida and the John Deere Classic in Silvis/Illinois in July 2023.
