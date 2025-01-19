Lead extended

Straka, who was in third place at the halfway stage, took the lead after winning three shots on the first four holes and extended it further and further. He was particularly impressive on his first nine holes with six birdies. The native of Vienna remained without a single stroke loss on all three days, both on the Nicklaus Tournament Course (65 strokes on Thursday) and on the Pete Dye Stadium Course (64 on Friday) and now also at La Quinta Country Club, and thanks to 23 birdies is now 23 under par.