Who does Haselsteiner entrust his Strabag to?

Klemens Haselsteiner has only been at the helm of the billion-euro group with 78,000 employees for two years - and yet he has already left his mark. His goals: Automation and decarbonization. He was the point of contact for start-ups, had robots on construction sites using cameras and laser scanners to compare construction progress with plans, automated construction site barriers and road markings. The young CEO focused on sustainable innovations - from green façades to fine dust-absorbing moss and pollution-reducing asphalt.