Car crashes into center guardrail

The 24-year-old was driving his car in the direction of Germany when he felt compelled to brake abruptly at around 8.35 p.m. near Koblach - according to his statement, a car in front of him had lost a lot of speed for reasons he could not explain. In the course of the emergency braking, the man lost control of his car - it swerved, skidded against the left center guardrail and was then thrown back into the overtaking lane.