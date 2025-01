Do you want to become a bishop? What it takes

On Saturday, the Church thanks Cardinal Christoph Schönborn with a farewell service in St. Stephen's Cathedral. Would you also like to report to the Pope alone? As a bishop, you can: as "overseer" in the succession of the apostles, you bear "the highest spiritual, leadership and legal responsibility" in the diocese. "By virtue of his episcopal ordination, he embodies his local church in the entire church and is also responsible for the unity of his diocese with the universal church," explains the Archdiocese of Vienna.