She could hardly believe her ears: On the way to the police academy, a course participant heard a man talking strangely to himself on a public bus in Linz. She overheard the 59-year-old from Linz talking about how he had an appointment at the provincial police headquarters that same day. He had a weapons ban and still had two weapons at home. When getting out of the car, the suspect also allegedly said that if he killed someone, he would kill a police officer.