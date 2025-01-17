Province to forgo 127 million euros

127 million euros go from municipalities to the state

The largest Styrian opposition party plans to table three motions in the near future. In addition to more money for the expansion of childcare and a funding program for public housing construction, the SPÖ is calling for a temporary suspension of the so-called state levy: municipalities pass on 7.66 percent of the funds they receive from the federal government in financial equalization to the state. For the 2025 financial year, a sum of 127,385,800 euros is expected, which the state would then have to forgo. This measure "would provide the municipalities with urgently needed financial leeway", they say.