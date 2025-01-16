CO2 price increased
Canceled climate bonus would be a tax increase
As of January 2025, the CO₂ price has risen from the current 45 euros to 55 euros per tonne. The climate bonus was intended to compensate for this, but the coalition negotiators have decided to abolish it. In other words, if it were to be abolished without replacement, it would be a tax increase.
Last November, the Climate Ministry was still assuming payments of 1.96 billion euros. The amount of the climate bonus depends on the expansion of public transport in the respective municipality.
In the previous year, all adults were entitled to a basic amount of 145 euros. The worse the municipality is connected to the public transport system, the higher the bonus. For the previous year, including the regional compensation, the payment levels were 145, 195, 245 and 290 euros. The claims were lowest in Vienna, where for the most part only the basic contribution was paid out.
In terms of per capita contributions, Burgenland and Carinthia were ahead with around 253 and 240 euros respectively. They were followed by Upper Austria (232 euros), Lower Austria and Styria (231 euros each). In Tyrol, the average amount was 229 euros per person, in Salzburg 225 euros, and the least money was available for the population in Vorarlberg (195 euros) and Vienna (150 euros).
As reported, the abolition of the climate bonus is expected to save 2.3 billion euros. Climate subsidies are also to be abolished.
