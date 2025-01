Change in the ÖSV team ahead of the slalom classic

High point and low point

Wengen - a place that is very special for Hirschbühl. In January 2017, Hirschbühl achieved his best slalom result in the World Cup to date with fourth place. In January 2022 - just under two months after celebrating his only World Cup victory to date at the Flexenrace in Zürs - he had an unfortunate crash in the Swiss ski resort on the second run and injured his ankle so badly that he had to sit out for almost three years.