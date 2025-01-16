The dos & don'ts
It should work with the help of the styling pros
The dress is too short and the hairstyle is no longer right as soon as you step onto the dance floor: all mistakes that can easily be avoided ... If you follow the tips and tricks of the hair and gown professionals: We visited Steinmetz & Bundy and Jürgen Christian Hörl.
Few people know what to wear - and above all: what not to wear - as well as the hairdressing duo Vanessa Steinmetz-Bundy with husband Hannes and designer Jürgen Christian Hörl. They invited guests to their private salon on Opernring on Tuesday evening, where the VIPs were able to get advice in view of the ball season that has now begun. "So what's not possible: a dress that's too short, I can only repeat that every year. So dresses that are too short can be altered, they can be made longer. You can sew on a hem, you can sew on ruffles, but you can't go to a ball in a dress that's too short. Even an ankle-length dress is too short! Then you wear high heels with it and it's conspicuously short ...", explains the Upper Austrian designer Hörl, "everything else - color, ruffles, etc. - can be discussed! - you can talk about!"
The dancing leg should swing, the hairstyle should fit
And what do you do with your hair? The possibilities here are almost limitless ... "At a ball, I have to ask myself beforehand whether I want to dance. Because if I use the ball like a gala, there are great role models in the USA, in Hollywood, there's no dancing. I strut down the red carpet, sit down at a table, maybe accept an award, take my seat again. I can wear my hair down and styled. At a ball, as we know it from Vienna, with a grand staircase, with an entrance, with a quadrille, no matter how beautifully styled my long hair is, it won't survive a dance. And that is an absolute no-go ... If I have to spend the rest of the ball with a disheveled hairstyle, I won't feel comfortable. That's why the pro's tip for long hair and if you want to dance is to wear it up. And while I'm on the subject of updos, naturalness is the order of the day in 2025! Small heads are fashionable, in the end it all looks as if it's almost homemade. But of course the professional's hand is behind it to ensure that the hairstyle lasts a whole night in this natural look," says star hairdresser Hannes Steinmetz, explaining his recommendation for the coming season.
So basically, you can let off steam to your heart's content (as long as you follow a few strict rules)! Colors, ruffles, loose pinned-up hairstyles - everything is allowed and any styling faux pas can be easily avoided!
