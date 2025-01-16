It should work with the help of the styling pros

The dancing leg should swing, the hairstyle should fit

And what do you do with your hair? The possibilities here are almost limitless ... "At a ball, I have to ask myself beforehand whether I want to dance. Because if I use the ball like a gala, there are great role models in the USA, in Hollywood, there's no dancing. I strut down the red carpet, sit down at a table, maybe accept an award, take my seat again. I can wear my hair down and styled. At a ball, as we know it from Vienna, with a grand staircase, with an entrance, with a quadrille, no matter how beautifully styled my long hair is, it won't survive a dance. And that is an absolute no-go ... If I have to spend the rest of the ball with a disheveled hairstyle, I won't feel comfortable. That's why the pro's tip for long hair and if you want to dance is to wear it up. And while I'm on the subject of updos, naturalness is the order of the day in 2025! Small heads are fashionable, in the end it all looks as if it's almost homemade. But of course the professional's hand is behind it to ensure that the hairstyle lasts a whole night in this natural look," says star hairdresser Hannes Steinmetz, explaining his recommendation for the coming season.