Darts World Championship is the big role model at Perg’s premiere
This could be fun! The "Hall of Darts" celebrates its premiere in Perg on Friday (18:30). The new event is modeled on the World Darts Championship, which was recently held in London's Alexandra Palace. The sport will also be celebrated in Upper Austria when PCD pros meet Austria's national team.
It was January 3rd when 3500 crazy fans in London's "Ally Pally" celebrated the youngest darts world champion in the history of the Professional Darts Corporation (PDC): Luke Littler (17)! Two weeks later, the euphoria surrounding the dart thrower will also be celebrated in Upper Austria on Friday evening. When the "Hall of Darts" celebrates its premiere in Perg and PDC pros compete against Austria's national team, the gymnasium will be transformed into a real darts arena - just like the PDC.
"We want to get as close as possible to the PDC," explains Ronny Aistleitner from the OC team, explaining that everything is set up for a darts party - from the "Walk On" - the players' march-in - to DAZN's well-known presenter Elmar Paulke - which will be celebrated by 500 spectators, some of whom will be dressed up!
Tickets cost 100 euros
The "normal" tickets have long been sold out, even though they cost €100. "Food and drink is included and served at the table, whereas at other events you have to queue for ages," says Aistleitner, whose DSV Prinz Brunnenbau Perg only has a handful of the €200 VIP tickets left. The hall will therefore be sold out when the home stars Rowby-John Rodriguez and Mensur Suljovic and the Germans Ricardo Pietreczko and Martin Schindler play against Austria's national team.
The 10-man squad of Austria's national team also includes two Upper Austrian players, Thomas Klausmayer and Jürgen Heuberger, while Franko Giuliani, Andy Kumpan, Markus Straub and Hannes Schnier will be on target in Perg. "Events like this are normal in Germany, but we haven't had anything like this for ages! The national team should get a great stage," says OC boss Aistleitner about the darts cracker, which will be followed by the Perg Open on Saturday.
