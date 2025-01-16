Darts World Championship is the big role model at Perg’s premiere

Tickets cost 100 euros

The "normal" tickets have long been sold out, even though they cost €100. "Food and drink is included and served at the table, whereas at other events you have to queue for ages," says Aistleitner, whose DSV Prinz Brunnenbau Perg only has a handful of the €200 VIP tickets left. The hall will therefore be sold out when the home stars Rowby-John Rodriguez and Mensur Suljovic and the Germans Ricardo Pietreczko and Martin Schindler play against Austria's national team.