Fashionable new start
Spring brings back floral prints and leggings
Had enough of winter sweaters and thick jackets? Then you'll be all the more pleased to see the first fashionable signs of spring. What trends can we expect?
With its pre-spring capsule collection, H&M is already giving us a first glimpse of the trends for the new spring. The main focus is on voluminous shapes and cuts. But leggings are also finding their way back into the fashion world.
Crocuses aren't just sprouting in the meadows!
If it's up to the Swedish fashion giant, black and midnight blue are the most popular colors in the transitional period between winter and spring. Floral prints with yellow and purple crocuses provide a little freshness - not just the first heralds of spring in terms of fashion!
There are also selected basics with strong shoulders, flowing fabrics and clean lines to discover. "Between winter and spring, we long for the sun on our skin, but still need our jackets and coats," says Linda Wikell, designer at H&M Studio.
"Playing with cuts and fabrics"
And further: "The thought of the time before we can fully unfold our fashionable side led us to play with cuts and flowing fabrics. Leather and denim add a little robustness, which makes the capsule collection look powerful and confident - ready for anything."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
