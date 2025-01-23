Vorteilswelt
Fashionable new start

Spring brings back floral prints and leggings

Nachrichten
23.01.2025 08:00

Had enough of winter sweaters and thick jackets? Then you'll be all the more pleased to see the first fashionable signs of spring. What trends can we expect? 

0 Kommentare

With its pre-spring capsule collection, H&M is already giving us a first glimpse of the trends for the new spring. The main focus is on voluminous shapes and cuts. But leggings are also finding their way back into the fashion world.

Crocuses aren't just sprouting in the meadows!
If it's up to the Swedish fashion giant, black and midnight blue are the most popular colors in the transitional period between winter and spring. Floral prints with yellow and purple crocuses provide a little freshness - not just the first heralds of spring in terms of fashion!

Leggings are also back in fashion this spring! (Bild: H&M)
Leggings are also back in fashion this spring!
(Bild: H&M)
Jeans never go out of fashion! Now the popular denims are being worn again in the classic cut. (Bild: H&M)
Jeans never go out of fashion! Now the popular denims are being worn again in the classic cut.
(Bild: H&M)
Floral prints on dresses provide the first signs of spring. (Bild: H&M)
Floral prints on dresses provide the first signs of spring.
(Bild: H&M)

There are also selected basics with strong shoulders, flowing fabrics and clean lines to discover. "Between winter and spring, we long for the sun on our skin, but still need our jackets and coats," says Linda Wikell, designer at H&M Studio.

With casual trench coats, you won't get cold in the transitional period, ... (Bild: H&M)
With casual trench coats, you won't get cold in the transitional period, ...
(Bild: H&M)
... as with elegant wool coats. (Bild: H&M)
... as with elegant wool coats.
(Bild: H&M)

"Playing with cuts and fabrics"
And further: "The thought of the time before we can fully unfold our fashionable side led us to play with cuts and flowing fabrics. Leather and denim add a little robustness, which makes the capsule collection look powerful and confident - ready for anything."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

