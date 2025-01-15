Saalbach mission becomes a race against time

"The World Championships is the goal", said Atomic race director Christian Höflehner on the sidelines of the Flachau World Cup. Shiffrin is doing various exercises on the piste again. "But she's not training for the race yet." The five-time overall World Cup winner crashed in her home race, the giant slalom at the end of November in Killington, on her way to her 100th World Cup victory. She suffered a stab wound in her stomach and muscle damage in the pelvic area, probably caused by her ski pole. As her recovery did not initially go as hoped, the 29-year-old had to undergo another operation in mid-December.