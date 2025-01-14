Hallein City Festival 2025
“Frittenbude” becomes headliner at the Old Town Festival
Hallein remains true to its previous line. The new headliner for the city festival on June 28, the penultimate Saturday before the summer vacations, was announced today: The Berlin ravepunk formation "Frittenbude" is set to make the old town shake - despite a reduced budget and two other city festivals.
Twice "Mono and Nikitaman", once "Granada" - these were the previous headliners of the Hallein City Festival. This year, with "Frittenbude", the Salinenstadt has pulled off an even bigger coup. Rainer Candido, Managing Director of the Hallein Tourism Association, says: "It was difficult to keep the standard high after the last artists. It took three months, but now we've been able to secure the band."
We don't want to be a booze fest.
Bürgermeister Alexander Stangassinger (SPÖ)
Frittenbude's electronic punk, combined with hip-hop lyrics and fast-paced beats, is a thoroughly new genre that is conquering Hallein's old town. As part of their new album, which was released just a few days ago, Frittenbude will also be stopping off in Hallein as part of their tour.
Yasmo and the Klangkantine
The Hallein City Festival will once again feature eight stages, 40 stations and numerous bands. In addition to the German headliner "Frittenbude", "Yasmo und die Klangkantine" will perform on the main stage on Kornsteinplatz. In addition, "Bon Jour", a Salzburg formation that is currently on the pop march, will take to the Hallein stage for the first time.
Many familiar faces in the salt works town
As before, the town of Hallein is relying on a mix of musicians. In addition to international music greats, "Biggs B Sonic" with Raockabilly from Hamburg will be performing again. The "Glorrreichen Halunken" will provide a party atmosphere with party covers on Bayrhamerplatz until late at night. In addition, local DJs, young bands and regional solo artists will provide a broad potpourri of music from all over the world.
The only town festival with a festival character
Candido explains: "If you want to experience and discover quality, come to Hallein. Our town festival is an experience for all the senses - and in a setting that invites everyone to join in the celebrations." The Hallein town festival is the only one that is organized like a festival.
We don't orient ourselves to Salzburg, but to international standards. Hallein has its own identity, which is characterized by quality, creativity and consistent further development.
Rainer Candido
However, the budget for this year's edition has been cut due to the nationwide financial catastrophe. At 120,000 euros, there is 20,000 euros less available than last year. Mayor Alexander Stangassinger (SPÖ) says: "I'm sorry to say that we had to make cuts here too. But we can see that: Less budget does not mean less quality."
"Don't want to be a booze festival"
This year, there will be no high-proof alcohol on the stands at the city festival either. Clubs and restaurateurs are not allowed to serve schnapps, gin or vodka at their stands. Candido says: "We know that when people drink high-proof alcohol in summer, a certain amount of aggression is possible and we don't want that." Stangassinger adds: "We don't want to be a booze festival."
"Don't take our lead from Salzburg"
The fact that Seekirchen is also celebrating its city festival on June 28 and now the city of Salzburg is also doing so at short notice is not causing any gloomy faces in Hallein. Candido: "We don't orient ourselves to Salzburg, but to international standards. Hallein has its own identity, which is characterized by quality, creativity and consistent further development. I don't judge events in other cities - we go our own way here in Hallein."
Seekirchen and Hallein are far enough apart anyway and have very different programs. The two festivals would not stand in each other's way.
Criticism from local residents manageable
Every year, residents of the old town fear for their peace and quiet during the town festival and criticize the festival in the salt works town. Candido comments: "We have 365 days and 52 weekends - we have 14 events a year together with the city, four of which are shopping focal points and only one city festival where music can be played for longer. We should use our energy to celebrate the city rather than constantly boycotting the festival. Studies show that cities die without events." And Stangassinger is even clearer: "If 15,000 people are happy about a festival and 10-15 are upset about it, then I can live with that ratio. And it's not a booze festival, we offer high quality. I don't want to turn this city into a museum, but into a vibrant city."
