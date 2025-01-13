Home race
Salzburg’s snowboarders have matured like a whisky
Salzburg's "snowboard oldies" Claudia Riegler and Andreas Prommegger are still among the hot favourites at their home race in Bad Gastein. Despite their advanced age, the two are among the front runners. They are particularly looking forward to the event on the Bucheben.
"Age is just a number. It's completely irrelevant. Unless, of course, you're a bottle of whisky," British actress Joan Collins once said. The statement by the "Denver Clan" actress probably applies to no one better in local winter sports than Salzburg snowboarders Claudia Riegler and Andreas Prommegger. Because like a good whisky that matures in barrels for decades, the duo seem to get better and better with age.
It's special, a floodlit race, you stand at the start and look down into the valley - it's like a little cauldron.
Andreas PROMMEGGER über das Rennen
Just last weekend, "Prommi" celebrated his 70th World Cup podium with third place in Scuol (Sz). "That sounds brutally good, really cool. I knew I'd be in good shape again this year. The performance is top, it feels incredibly good," beamed the 44-year-old. He can go into the 25th anniversary of the home spectacle in Bad Gastein on Tuesday (qualifying from 14.00, race starts at 18.30) with a broad chest: "The conditions are good this year. We also have a World Championship year, so you have to hold your own internally, which is not so easy with our team."
"Age is the greatest motivation"
"Snow queen" Riegler also still wants to and can succeed. "Age is now my biggest motivation. There are no limits, unless you set yourself some," says the 51-year-old with determination. The results this season definitely prove her right. In the eight World Cup races so far, the Flachau native has made it into the top ten five times and even finished second in Yanqing (China). "If I can reap these rewards, it's simply a dream. If I can also inspire others that anything is possible if you believe in yourself, that's even more important to me."
If I can use it to inspire others that anything is possible, that's even more important to me.
Claudia RIEGLER über ihre Motivation
Of course, the event on the Bucheben also has this significance: "It's a special atmosphere with so many people I know," says the Pongau native, eagerly anticipating the parallel slalom on her doorstep. Just like Prommegger: "It's special, a floodlit race, you stand at the top at the start and look down into the valley - it's like a little cauldron." Which evokes special memories: "There have been many great moments, but also disappointments."
The highlight for both "old hands" was winning the home race. "Prommi" was able to celebrate in the singles in 2013, while the "Grande Dame" did the same in 2019. But both are still among the hot favourites in 2025. "I just try to do what I can from run to run," says Riegler, explaining her plan.
Olympic champion Karl takes a break
Benjamin Karl's plan, however, is to take a break. He will not be competing in Bad Gastein. "When I'm at the start, I don't really feel like racing at the moment. That's why I'm taking a break to re-motivate myself," explained the easy Gastein winner on Monday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.