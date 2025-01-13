Salzburg’s snowboarders have matured like a whisky

"Age is the greatest motivation"

"Snow queen" Riegler also still wants to and can succeed. "Age is now my biggest motivation. There are no limits, unless you set yourself some," says the 51-year-old with determination. The results this season definitely prove her right. In the eight World Cup races so far, the Flachau native has made it into the top ten five times and even finished second in Yanqing (China). "If I can reap these rewards, it's simply a dream. If I can also inspire others that anything is possible if you believe in yourself, that's even more important to me."