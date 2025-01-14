News from blue and black

The bad news for all those waiting for a quick government: What wealth taxes were for the SPÖ and ÖVP (as well as the small NEOS), foreign policy will be for blue-black: the stance on Europe, but above all the joint answer to the new Gretchen question ("How do you feel about Vladimir Putin?") are previous red lines for both parties. A wishy-washy preamble that is only intended to appease the Federal President before the inauguration will not be enough. Someone will have to jump over their shadow for the sake of the country. Actually, it's not such a big one.