News from blue and black

It took four chief negotiators, three days or a long weekend for the first negotiation success. The FPÖ and ÖVP have reached a very rough agreement on the budget path from 2025. In order to prevent the EU deficit procedure and higher interest payments on our debt, 6.4 billion euros are to be saved. There will be no new taxes. That is the good news.
The not-so-good news was that details would not (or could not?) be revealed yet. Apart from the fact that this is not yet the transparency that Herbert Kickl promised us: Climate bonus and co. will certainly no longer exist in 2025. The watering can will be mothballed, and that's a good thing. Perhaps one or two NEOS or SPÖ negotiators will be biting their noses at this point: the preparatory work of the bouncy but ultimately hapless 300 negotiators of the three-party coalition will continue to serve the FPÖ and ÖVP well in their talks.
The bad news for all those waiting for a quick government: What wealth taxes were for the SPÖ and ÖVP (as well as the small NEOS), foreign policy will be for blue-black: the stance on Europe, but above all the joint answer to the new Gretchen question ("How do you feel about Vladimir Putin?") are previous red lines for both parties. A wishy-washy preamble that is only intended to appease the Federal President before the inauguration will not be enough. Someone will have to jump over their shadow for the sake of the country. Actually, it's not such a big one.
