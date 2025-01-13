Vorteilswelt
State election 2025

Running for every vote in the final spurt of the election campaign

Nachrichten
13.01.2025 19:00

Will Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) defend his absolute majority, will the ÖVP escape with a black eye, will the Greens be kicked out of parliament, will Norbert Hofer (FPÖ) create a sensation and can Neos and Liste Hausverstand win?

0 Kommentare

Excitement is guaranteed ahead of the state election on Sunday. Five days before the showdown on January 19, the parties are campaigning particularly intensively for the voters' favor.

Governor's selfie: Doskozil in the election campaign. (Bild: SPÖ Burgenland)
Governor's selfie: Doskozil in the election campaign.
(Bild: SPÖ Burgenland)

The SPÖ is going from door to door to seek personal exchange and direct contact with voters. "Our candidates have visited a total of 100,000 households," explains regional managing director Jasmin Puchwein. In the last few days before the election, distribution campaigns are being carried out in all districts.

The ÖVP is making phone calls to all 22,000 members. (Bild: ÖVP Burgenland)
The ÖVP is making phone calls to all 22,000 members.
(Bild: ÖVP Burgenland)

The ÖVP wants to use the time until Sunday to reach as many people as possible - with distribution campaigns, home visits and a strong presence on the Internet," announces Patrik Fazekas, the ÖVP's regional managing director. The ÖVP is seeking personal contact with all 22,000 members, who will be contacted by telephone and at the election campaign finale on Friday in Eisenstadt.

Norbert Hofer (FPÖ) campaigning at the flea market in Kemeten. (Bild: Christian Schulter)
Norbert Hofer (FPÖ) campaigning at the flea market in Kemeten.
(Bild: Christian Schulter)

"Full throttle" is the motto of FPÖ top candidate Norbert Hofer. He will receive support on Wednesday from Hungary's Minister of the Chancellery, where he will speak about the expansion of the A3, and on Friday from Salzburg's FPÖ leader Marlene Svazek. Before that, there will be an election campaign finale at Lockenhaus Castle on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Freedom Party campaign workers will be out on distribution campaigns and home visits.

Prominent campaign worker. Minister Johannes Rauch with Green Party top candidate Anja Haider-Wallner and Philip Juranich. (Bild: Die Grünen Burgenland)
Prominent campaign worker. Minister Johannes Rauch with Green Party top candidate Anja Haider-Wallner and Philip Juranich.
(Bild: Die Grünen Burgenland)

Intensive days await Green Party leader Anja Haider-Wallner. She will be mobilizing with the help of the Green Youth until the end of the election campaign on Friday in the Eisenstadt pedestrian zone with distribution campaigns and house visits.

It's all or nothing for the NEOS and Christoph Schneider. (Bild: Neos)
It's all or nothing for the NEOS and Christoph Schneider.
(Bild: Neos)

With members of the National Council Veit Dengler, Helmut Brandstätter, Stephanie Krisper, Johann Gasser, Dominik Oberhofer and Junos chairwoman Sophie Wotschke, the Neos have signed up election workers from all over Austria. With them, top candidate Christoph Schneider is going from "door to door" and with the Neos mobile through the district of Neusiedl am See.

Geza Molnar and the Hausverstand list are fighting for a place in the state parliament. (Bild: Liste Hausverstand)
Geza Molnar and the Hausverstand list are fighting for a place in the state parliament.
(Bild: Liste Hausverstand)

In addition to distribution campaigns and post box tours, the Hausverstand list is holding a final rally in the Eisenstadt shopping center.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Carina Fenz
Carina Fenz
