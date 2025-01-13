Running for every vote in the final spurt of the election campaign

"Full throttle" is the motto of FPÖ top candidate Norbert Hofer. He will receive support on Wednesday from Hungary's Minister of the Chancellery, where he will speak about the expansion of the A3, and on Friday from Salzburg's FPÖ leader Marlene Svazek. Before that, there will be an election campaign finale at Lockenhaus Castle on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Freedom Party campaign workers will be out on distribution campaigns and home visits.