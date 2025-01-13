Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Friend under suspicion

Fatal accident: hunter dies after being shot in the neck

Nachrichten
13.01.2025 13:05

At the beginning of January, a tragic hunting accident occurred in Cloppenburg (Germany). Chef Jens H. (48) was hunting wild boar with Stefan G. (50) when the fatal shot was fired. The public prosecutor's office is now investigating Stefan G. for involuntary manslaughter.

0 Kommentare

At the beginning of the year, the two friends had arranged to meet in a forest near Ruchow in the district of Ludwigslust-Parchim (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania). But what began as a completely harmless meeting ended at around 8 p.m. with a fatal shot to the neck.

All help came too late
According to BILD, the two hunters were equipped with high-tech rifles with integrated night vision devices. Stefan G. is said to have pointed his weapon at his friend in order to adjust it. The fatal shot is said to have been fired in the process. All help came too late for him. All the hunters were questioned by the police that same night.

Investigators are currently working on the assumption that the respective hunters' high seats were only around 200 meters apart. However, the men are said not to have seen each other due to the darkness and a slight bend in the road.

Autopsy completed
The hunter's autopsy was completed last Thursday. It has been established that the shot to the neck was the cause of death. The public prosecutor's office is currently assuming negligent homicide. No motive has yet been established. The investigation is continuing.

Zitat Icon

The top priority is that we must never point a gun at a person. Never try out the optics on a person! Never!

Sprecher des Jägervereins

The hunting community is also mourning the loss of the deceased family man. A spokesman for the hunting association: "The top priority is that we must never point a gun at a person. Never try out the optics on a person! Never!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf