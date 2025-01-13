Friend under suspicion
Fatal accident: hunter dies after being shot in the neck
At the beginning of January, a tragic hunting accident occurred in Cloppenburg (Germany). Chef Jens H. (48) was hunting wild boar with Stefan G. (50) when the fatal shot was fired. The public prosecutor's office is now investigating Stefan G. for involuntary manslaughter.
At the beginning of the year, the two friends had arranged to meet in a forest near Ruchow in the district of Ludwigslust-Parchim (Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania). But what began as a completely harmless meeting ended at around 8 p.m. with a fatal shot to the neck.
All help came too late
According to BILD, the two hunters were equipped with high-tech rifles with integrated night vision devices. Stefan G. is said to have pointed his weapon at his friend in order to adjust it. The fatal shot is said to have been fired in the process. All help came too late for him. All the hunters were questioned by the police that same night.
Investigators are currently working on the assumption that the respective hunters' high seats were only around 200 meters apart. However, the men are said not to have seen each other due to the darkness and a slight bend in the road.
Autopsy completed
The hunter's autopsy was completed last Thursday. It has been established that the shot to the neck was the cause of death. The public prosecutor's office is currently assuming negligent homicide. No motive has yet been established. The investigation is continuing.
The top priority is that we must never point a gun at a person. Never try out the optics on a person! Never!
Sprecher des Jägervereins
The hunting community is also mourning the loss of the deceased family man. A spokesman for the hunting association: "The top priority is that we must never point a gun at a person. Never try out the optics on a person! Never!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.