It’s not just down to politics

You have to be careful what you feed your mind with every day. It doesn't matter whether the bad mood comes from the right-wing corner with Kickl & Co. or from the left from Babler's bubble. Feeling bad rarely leads to better solutions to problems. There is also no point in always looking for someone to blame for mistakes. Just as it is completely worthless for the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS to waste an incredible amount of energy blaming each other for the failure of their talks.