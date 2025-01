Chef drops everything to save lives

When three German teenagers recently spent anxious minutes trapped in a lift, Florian Kerschhaggl was on the scene four minutes later. Together with his comrades from the Katschberg volunteer fire department, the junior manager of Gasthof Bacher on Katschberg rescued the holidaymakers from a hotel lift. Five minutes after the alarm was raised, they were free again. "They were very relieved and grateful," says Kerschhaggl.