All of Austria celebrated according to Eastern Styrian tradition

Dressed in brown and black long coats, the apple men marched into the Vienna Hofburg on Friday. They symbolize the host region of the Styrian Ball presented by the "Krone" - Eastern Styria. For 25 years, these men have been cultivating a special custom, explains Karl Schloffer: "Every year, we lock ourselves in the distillery for three days and two nights and produce exactly 1444 bottles of the best apple schnapps after a strict ceremony."