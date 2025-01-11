Styrian ball in Vienna
All of Austria celebrated according to Eastern Styrian tradition
The 125th Styrian Ball in Vienna was a success, thanks in part to the host region of Eastern Styria. From the mystical apple men to the elegant flower and fruit princesses, it provided a lavish program. The "Krone" was on site.
Dressed in brown and black long coats, the apple men marched into the Vienna Hofburg on Friday. They symbolize the host region of the Styrian Ball presented by the "Krone" - Eastern Styria. For 25 years, these men have been cultivating a special custom, explains Karl Schloffer: "Every year, we lock ourselves in the distillery for three days and two nights and produce exactly 1444 bottles of the best apple schnapps after a strict ceremony."
But they were not the only guests of honor from Eastern Styria at the ball: a total of over 300 local heroes performed. Among them were the Styrian fruit, flower and wine sovereigns. "I'm mainly representing the apple route today, and I'm also on the dance committee," explained fruit princess Andrea Glößl from Anger bei Weiz.
Stoakogler and Edlseer as regional representatives
In addition to the culinary delights - noticeable on the Styrian Wine Route and the nightly Kernöleierspeis - the region also had a musical presence. The Edlseer band played at the opening and the Koglhofer Plattlermädls showed off their skills. The Stoakogler, who provided a brilliant performance with "their" 37 harmonica players from Gasen, were particularly popular.
Stefan Schindler, Managing Director of Erlebnisregion Oststeiermark, was visibly proud of the ball program: "From the artistic program to the wine taverns to the floral decorations, everything is just right. The latter is also appropriately kept in purple, green and white - over 400 flower arrangements adorn the tables." The distinctive scent of lilies lingered in the nostrils of many a guest.
"Krone": The people of Eastern Styria were represented at the ball with over 300 participants, how did the host region score points?
Andreas Zakostelsky: As soon as they entered, guests were greeted by baskets filled with apples and fragrant floral decorations. Because the east of Styria is known as a land of gardens, alpine pastures and apples.
What conclusions can be drawn from the ball night?
With 3500 tickets, the Vienna Hofburg was completely sold out this year. This is partly thanks to the people of Eastern Styria, who really boosted ticket sales in their region.
What makes Styrian ball culture so special?
A lot of warmth and conviviality - but paired with a high level of handshake quality, which can also be seen in politics. The Viennese are as elegant as the Hofburg, and the Styrians brought cheerfulness to the Austrian capital.
What was your personal highlight of the ball?
The Styrian wine route in the side gallery, which is often a dead zone at other balls.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
