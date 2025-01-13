Methuselah and political baby fight for votes

With around 20,000 candidates, the VP - as even competitors have to acknowledge without envy - does indeed show an impressive breadth in all facets. "I am particularly proud of how we are positioned. The best proof of this is the age range of our candidates, from 17 to 94 years old," emphasizes Regional Managing Director Matthias Zauner. This diversity proves, according to Johanna Mikl-Leitner, head of the province: "Politics knows no age - everyone is welcome here!"