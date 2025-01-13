Municipal council election 2025
Methuselah and political baby fight for votes
A black veteran (94) and a Turkish youngster (17) are running with full vigor for the People's Party in Wolfsgraben in the district of St. Pölten in the municipal elections.
The People's Party is indeed presenting an impressive generational spectrum in the local council elections. The oldest candidate, Erich Hechl from Wolfsgraben in the district of St. Pölten, is a proud 94 years old and thus a "black Methuselah" who served as mayor of his home municipality from 1970 to 2001. Today, as then, the political veteran is as committed as ever and is bursting with energy for the community. "I can still achieve a lot," says the veteran of local politics with conviction.
A breath of fresh air for local politics
And at the other end of the age scale is the "turquoise youngster" Dominik Haselsteiner from St. Georgen am Ybbsfeld in the heart of the Mostviertel region. The "political baby" is celebrating his 18th birthday on the day before the election of all days and is running with youthful vigor to bring a breath of fresh air to local politics. "Of course I hope to be able to celebrate twice this weekend," smiles the likeable youngest candidate.
With around 20,000 candidates, the VP - as even competitors have to acknowledge without envy - does indeed show an impressive breadth in all facets. "I am particularly proud of how we are positioned. The best proof of this is the age range of our candidates, from 17 to 94 years old," emphasizes Regional Managing Director Matthias Zauner. This diversity proves, according to Johanna Mikl-Leitner, head of the province: "Politics knows no age - everyone is welcome here!"
