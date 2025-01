“I don’t want to run over it with a lawnmower”

"Krone": Ms. Rüscher, two of your departments - health and social affairs - have the biggest impact on the budget. Is this also where there is the greatest potential for savings?

Martina Rüscher: I don't see it that way, because people's care is not dependent on the economic situation and state revenue. The latter are stagnating, but we still have more people to care for. People are living longer and need more support. However, many are also becoming ill earlier due to their lifestyle.