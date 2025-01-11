Real estate agent (94) attacked and robbed

Broken rib, abrasions, hematomas

But from the beginning: Under the pretext of being on the lookout for a suitable house, two potential clients turn up at the estate agent's office on the evening in question. Completely out of the blue, one of them hands the businessman a threatening letter: "You owe our boss 170,000 euros. Put the money on the table and we'll leave," the note says. "I don't owe anyone anything and therefore didn't know what this was all about," the victim reports in his interrogation in court. Then everything happened very quickly, says the victim, referring to his ordeal. He was later diagnosed with a broken rib, numerous abrasions and hematomas in hospital.