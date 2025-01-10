Magnificent tomb of pharaoh’s personal physician uncovered

Burial chamber is decorated with paintings

However, the 4,100-year-old tomb had a surprise in store for the researchers: "When we began to uncover the area above the shaft of the tomb, we discovered a beautiful false door stele with the name of a doctor called Teti Neb Fu," they report. They came across a stone entrance that also bore the name and title of Teti Neb Fu, as well as a burial chamber whose walls were decorated with colorful paintings.