Over 150 km/h! “Charly” set an all-time record

A red warning was issued in large parts of the east of the country on Thursday. There were around 70 call-outs for the Vienna fire department from midnight - in addition to the usual volume of operations. Loose branches and fallen trees were the main items that had to be cleared, but fallen components and loose scaffolding elements also had to be secured. According to the professional fire department, no one was injured during these operations. As the wind has died down considerably, no large number of additional operations are expected.