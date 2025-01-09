Styria's plight
Record deficit: “Put all expenditure to the test!”
The "Krone" report on the huge mountain of debt in Styria, which amounts to 6.4 billion euros (instead of the expected 6.15 billion), is causing a stir and strong political reactions. The opposition with the Greens, Neos and KPÖ is now calling on the provincial government to act quickly.
The "Krone" report on Styria's dramatic financial situation triggers strong political reactions: There is a huge gaping hole in the state budget, with the finance department predicting a record deficit of 900 million euros for 2024 (instead of the calculated 438 million) and the mountain of debt growing to 6.4 billion euros (instead of 6.15 billion).
The main reasons: lower revenue shares, the late effects of inflation. The new state government has already announced its intention to take countermeasures and, for example, to scrutinize subsidy spending.
Greens: "No concrete measures"
For the Greens, this is not enough: "The fact that the FPÖ and ÖVP have not included any concrete measures in the program in terms of budget restructuring is now taking its toll. The renunciation of revenue - second home tax, ORF provincial tax without counter-financing - will make the situation even worse," fears Sandra Krautwaschl, head of the Green Party.
The creation of additional structures such as a documentation center for political Islam or a corona commission will also be expensive.
What Styria urgently needs now is a budgetary turnaround with tangible relief for the people of Styria. The unlimited debt must finally come to an end.
Neos-Klubobmann Niko Swatek
Bild: Jauschowetz Christian
Neos: "Put an end to the funding jungle"
Neos leader Niko Swatek calls on the provincial government to "finally put all expenditure to the test and take a clear debt reduction path for the province after the government retreat". There must be an end to the funding jungle.
KPÖ warns against massive cuts
KPÖ parliamentary party leader Claudia Klimt-Weithaler warns that Blue-Black could use the record debts "as an excuse to push through massive cuts": "What we need least of all now is a brutal austerity course at the expense of the broad masses." The financial equalization is unfair and needs to be reorganized. "The Styrian population must not foot the bill for this!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.