Styria's plight

Record deficit: “Put all expenditure to the test!”

Nachrichten
09.01.2025 15:00

The "Krone" report on the huge mountain of debt in Styria, which amounts to 6.4 billion euros (instead of the expected 6.15 billion), is causing a stir and strong political reactions. The opposition with the Greens, Neos and KPÖ is now calling on the provincial government to act quickly.

0 Kommentare

The "Krone" report on Styria's dramatic financial situation triggers strong political reactions: There is a huge gaping hole in the state budget, with the finance department predicting a record deficit of 900 million euros for 2024 (instead of the calculated 438 million) and the mountain of debt growing to 6.4 billion euros (instead of 6.15 billion).

The main reasons: lower revenue shares, the late effects of inflation. The new state government has already announced its intention to take countermeasures and, for example, to scrutinize subsidy spending.

Sandra Krautwaschl (Greens) and Claudia Klimt-Weithaler (KPÖ)
Sandra Krautwaschl (Greens) and Claudia Klimt-Weithaler (KPÖ)
(Bild: APA/ERWIN SCHERIAU)

Greens: "No concrete measures"
For the Greens, this is not enough: "The fact that the FPÖ and ÖVP have not included any concrete measures in the program in terms of budget restructuring is now taking its toll. The renunciation of revenue - second home tax, ORF provincial tax without counter-financing - will make the situation even worse," fears Sandra Krautwaschl, head of the Green Party.

The creation of additional structures such as a documentation center for political Islam or a corona commission will also be expensive.

Zitat Icon

What Styria urgently needs now is a budgetary turnaround with tangible relief for the people of Styria. The unlimited debt must finally come to an end.

Neos-Klubobmann Niko Swatek

Neos-Klubobmann Niko Swatek

Bild: Jauschowetz Christian

Neos: "Put an end to the funding jungle"
Neos leader Niko Swatek calls on the provincial government to "finally put all expenditure to the test and take a clear debt reduction path for the province after the government retreat". There must be an end to the funding jungle.

KPÖ warns against massive cuts
KPÖ parliamentary party leader Claudia Klimt-Weithaler warns that Blue-Black could use the record debts "as an excuse to push through massive cuts": "What we need least of all now is a brutal austerity course at the expense of the broad masses." The financial equalization is unfair and needs to be reorganized. "The Styrian population must not foot the bill for this!"

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jörg Schwaiger
