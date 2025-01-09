Record deficit: “Put all expenditure to the test!”

KPÖ warns against massive cuts

KPÖ parliamentary party leader Claudia Klimt-Weithaler warns that Blue-Black could use the record debts "as an excuse to push through massive cuts": "What we need least of all now is a brutal austerity course at the expense of the broad masses." The financial equalization is unfair and needs to be reorganized. "The Styrian population must not foot the bill for this!"