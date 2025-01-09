Cab drivers are much less likely to die from Alzheimer’s disease

Changes in the hippocampus region

The question remains as to the possible reason for this observation, which does not yet constitute causal evidence. Here, however, one could fall back on previous studies. The scientists stated: "A groundbreaking neurological imaging study showed that cab drivers in London experienced increased functional changes in the hippocampus region of the brain. The hippocampus is the brain region involved in both the creation of cognitive spatial maps and the development of Alzheimer's disease."