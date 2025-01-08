Curse ended! 99ers cracked Bolzano’s fearful opponent

Oh shock, oh shock! Bolzano has been an unmanageable chunk for the Graz99ers in the past. Ten games without a win. The last success? In February 2022. The 99ers had to wait a dreadful 1051 (!) days - on Wednesday they were finally able to cheer again against the South Tyroleans. Because this time, Lange's team didn't fail themselves, but finally managed to put the ball in the net in a goal-oriented manner. Frank Hora (obviously motivated by his extended contract) hammered the puck into the net to make it 1:0 (5th). The much-maligned Casey Bailey (who had to deal with a penalty right at the start) even increased the lead to 2:0 three minutes later (8'). What a start! Bolzano were non-existent at this point - visitors' coach Glen Hanlon immediately called a time-out.