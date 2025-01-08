2:1 victory for Graz
Curse ended! 99ers cracked Bolzano’s fearful opponent
Finally the knot has burst! The 99ers finally got a full win against Bolzano, against whom they had to wait a total of 1051 (!) days for a victory. Michael Schiechl & Co. defeated the South Tyroleans 2:1.
Oh shock, oh shock! Bolzano has been an unmanageable chunk for the Graz99ers in the past. Ten games without a win. The last success? In February 2022. The 99ers had to wait a dreadful 1051 (!) days - on Wednesday they were finally able to cheer again against the South Tyroleans. Because this time, Lange's team didn't fail themselves, but finally managed to put the ball in the net in a goal-oriented manner. Frank Hora (obviously motivated by his extended contract) hammered the puck into the net to make it 1:0 (5th). The much-maligned Casey Bailey (who had to deal with a penalty right at the start) even increased the lead to 2:0 three minutes later (8'). What a start! Bolzano were non-existent at this point - visitors' coach Glen Hanlon immediately called a time-out.
But the team from Murstadt kept the pressure on - in front of the eyes of former Dakar winner Matthias Walkner - and fired shot after shot at the second-placed team's goal. Especially in the first period, in which the team from Graz put in a strong performance. And yet Bolzano came close again in the middle third: Dustin Gazley reduced the deficit to 1:2 in the "Bunker" (27'). Suddenly the tension was back.
The game then became an open exchange of blows. But the 99ers kept their cool - and deserved their victory (after a rather weaker middle third). "It was an incredible evening," beamed striker Kevin Roy after the win in front of 2035 spectators and a strong team performance. Now the next home game against Fehervar awaits on Friday.
Bailen on hold
Whether new acquisition Nick Bailen will finally be on the ice for the 99ers remains to be seen: "Everything is actually done. He just needs the red-white-red card - and that's still not there," sighed sporting director Philipp Pinter. "But we hope that he will be able to play against Fehervar."
Top player Lukas Haudum, who is still injured, is not expected to be back until next week. It will take some time for Kilian Zündel. As for Marcus Vela (back injury), it's day-to-day...
