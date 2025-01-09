Blue-Black want to take a smaller and tighter approach

FPÖ leader wanted to be finished with the ÖVP in a month after the election

Kickl had already presented a roadmap for government negotiations to the ÖVP two weeks after the election. This comprised six thematic blocks, from the economy to asylum to health, and was scheduled for three and a half weeks. It remains to be seen whether the FPÖ and ÖVP will be able to reach an agreement so quickly.