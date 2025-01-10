Upper Austria
“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home
Not all pets are lucky enough to grow up in a safe environment. Here we present some animals with whom fate has not been so kind. They can be adopted.
Tuxedo (pictured) and Mixie are two wonderful cats who had to go to an animal shelter due to an official acceptance procedure. Despite their turbulent past, the two velvet paws are unspeakably friendly. Tuxedo is eight years old and Mixie is ten. Who can give the duo a home with a secure balcony? Phone: 0732/247887.
The seven-year-old Dogo Argentino male Pablo is a sensitive dog who absolutely needs the necessary guidance from his new owner. Pablo gets on well with certain other dogs at the shelter. However, he also clearly shows when he doesn't like someone. Once he has gained trust, he is obedient and builds up a close bond with his owner. He will be placed with experienced dog owners who want to take the extended certificate of competence with him. Phone: 0732/247887.
The Persian gerbils Frodo, Bilbo and Sam need a lot of space and plenty of climbing opportunities in their new home. The enclosure should be at least 150 x 60 x 120 cm in size. A deep bedding area of approx. 30 cm is important so that they can indulge in their natural love of digging. Persian gerbils also love to hide and, of course, to run, which is why a running wheel should definitely be available in their new home. Further information: Tel: 0732/247887.
The six-month-old dwarf rabbit Juliette was originally bought for children. When no one was interested in her later, she was handed in to the animal shelter. Now she is looking for a place where she can be given the attention and care she deserves. She will be placed with an already neutered indoor male. Phone: 0732/247887.
The king python Sir Hiss-a-lot was handed in as a found animal. We are now looking for a responsible owner who already has experience in keeping constrictor snakes. Sir Hiss-a-lot is unfortunately only used to live food and does not accept frozen food. Phone: 0732/247887.
The Malinois mix Aponi was born in July 2024. She is bright, friendly and full of adventure. Aponi would do best in a family that enjoys exercise as much as she does. In keeping with her breed, she is intelligent and wants to be kept busy. She gets on really well with other dogs, but needs to get to know cats first. Phone: 0664/5415079.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
