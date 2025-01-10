“Who wants me?”: These animals have no home

The seven-year-old Dogo Argentino male Pablo is a sensitive dog who absolutely needs the necessary guidance from his new owner. Pablo gets on well with certain other dogs at the shelter. However, he also clearly shows when he doesn't like someone. Once he has gained trust, he is obedient and builds up a close bond with his owner. He will be placed with experienced dog owners who want to take the extended certificate of competence with him. Phone: 0732/247887.