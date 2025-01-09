Take part & win
Experience the excitement of the Streif with your family!
The "Krone" is giving away 10 exclusive family packages for the Mastercard Family Grandstand at the legendary Hahnenkamm Races in Kitzbühel. Perfect views of the Streif and entertainment for young and old await you!
The Hahnenkamm race in Kitzbühel is the highlight of the ski season - an event that combines adrenaline and family fun. The Streif is one of the most famous and challenging downhill runs in alpine skiing. With its combination of steep gradients, spectacular jumps and breakneck bends, it challenges even the most experienced skiers. Highlights such as the Mausefalle with its impressive jump or the risky Hausbergkante make the run a test of courage and technique.
For decades, the Hahnenkamm races on the Streif have captivated thousands of fans and made Kitzbühel the center of the winter sports world. The legend of the Streif stands for thrills, adrenaline and unforgettable moments - an experience that has fascinated generations of sports enthusiasts. With Mastercard, you and your family can experience this spectacle up close. The Mastercard family grandstand right on the finish slope of the legendary Streif invites you to an unforgettable day: with the best view of the daring runs of the ski aces and a program specially designed for families.
Take part and win
Together with Mastercard, the "Krone" is giving away 10 exclusive family packages. Each package includes tickets for two adults and two children (one of whom must be under the age of 14) for the race on 24 January 2025. Not only exciting races await you in the family grandstand, but also games, little surprises and hot drinks to make the day a special experience. Simply complete the form below by the closing date on January 15, 09:00 and you will be entered into the prize draw!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.