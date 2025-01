How the driver of death spied on his crime scene

Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove a pick-up truck into a celebrating crowd on New Year's Eve and fired from the vehicle. 14 people were killed and more than 30 others were injured. The perpetrator died in a gun battle with the police. Before his attack, the 42-year-old had been to New Orleans at least twice to plan his crime, as investigators have now reported. The Islamist was apparently also helped by Meta's data glasses.