“Big Air” future in Klagenfurt or Innsbruck?

What's next for the "Big Air" World Cup? Will there be part II of the spectacular event next year? Organizer Patrick Riepl talks to the "Krone" about ticket sales, the numbers and the future. Regional sports director Arno Arthofer also has his say, even mentioning the word "ice hockey derby". And the athletes Matej Svancer, Anna Gasser and Clemens Millauer have a very clear opinion. . .