Gold, silver, crypto: on the chocolate side

Equities also made good money in 2024: the US S&P 500 index rose by 23% over the course of the year. Bonds, on the other hand, which are considered safe, suffered: US government bonds lost 13%. Important commodities rose exorbitantly: coffee became 70 percent more expensive over the course of the year, orange juice 80 percent. Particularly bitter for all those who see chocolate as a delicate temptation: The price of cocoa tripled in 2024.