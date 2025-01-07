Excursion tips
Winter fun beyond the state borders
Vorarlberg is a winter sports paradise. But if you are tired of "jamming" into the ski hotspots at the weekend, or if you simply want to try something new, we recommend a trip abroad. The "Krone" presents the five most beautiful "alternative accommodations":
1. Steibis: Small but mighty!
If you like it cozy, Steibis is just right for you. The district of Oberstaufen may only offer around 17 kilometers of slopes, but it does offer a number of high-quality places to stop for refreshments. Anyone who has ever ended a long day of skiing at the Falkenhütte and Co. will know about the special quality of Allgäu hospitality. The extremely idyllic landscape is also a rewarding destination for cross-country skiers and winter hikers. The toboggan run is an absolute highlight: the mountain railroads regularly offer night tobogganing, while speed fanatics can hurtle down the slopes on high-speed toboggans during "airboarding".
2 Oberstdorf, a Nordic legend
No exaggeration: Oberstdorf offers everything a winter sports enthusiast could wish for! Around 75 kilometers of the most beautiful cross-country ski trails in the world, the network of winter hiking trails spans an incredible 140 kilometers, the ski area - in conjunction with the Kleinwalsertal - covers an impressive 130 kilometers of slopes. Moreover, there is hardly a winter sports resort in Europe that has hosted more major events in recent decades: The Four Hills Tournament traditionally kicks off here, the Tour de Ski for cross-country skiers also stops off in the Allgäu every year, as well as a number of World Ski Flying Championships.
3 Wildhaus: more than just an insider tip
The Swiss winter sports center Wildhaus is located between the Churfirst massif and the majestic Säntis. The range of activities on offer includes 79 kilometers of superbly groomed cross-country ski trails, an extensive winter hiking network, eight (!) toboggan runs and a ski area with 17 lifts. Given the magnificent landscape, it is no wonder that Wildhaus is repeatedly named as an insider tip in various rankings.
4. Malbun, a scenic jewel
The mountain village of Malbun in Liechtenstein simply has charm! On the one hand, this is due to the fact that the character of a Maisäß settlement has been preserved. And secondly, the mountain panorama, characterized by rugged rock faces, is extremely spectacular - skiing in Malbun is almost like skiing in the Dolomites! By the way: although Liechtenstein is not exactly a cheap country, the ski ticket prices are absolutely on a par with Vorarlberg.
5th snow hole Balderschwang
There are good reasons why more and more skiers from the Ländle are heading to Balderschwang: Due to the special topography, it is unusually cold in Germany's highest municipality - and therefore extremely snow-sure. The ski area is also extremely varied: with around 40 kilometers of pistes, two snow parks, freeride areas, a floodlit piste, various toboggan runs and a fantastic network of cross-country ski trails, Balderschwang is one of the most diverse winter sports areas in the German Alps. Even real experts can really let off steam here. Another benefit: the price-performance ratio is unique!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
