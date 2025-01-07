Winter fun beyond the state borders

1. Steibis: Small but mighty!

If you like it cozy, Steibis is just right for you. The district of Oberstaufen may only offer around 17 kilometers of slopes, but it does offer a number of high-quality places to stop for refreshments. Anyone who has ever ended a long day of skiing at the Falkenhütte and Co. will know about the special quality of Allgäu hospitality. The extremely idyllic landscape is also a rewarding destination for cross-country skiers and winter hikers. The toboggan run is an absolute highlight: the mountain railroads regularly offer night tobogganing, while speed fanatics can hurtle down the slopes on high-speed toboggans during "airboarding".