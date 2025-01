Are managers allowed to buy their own shares?

At first glance, the year was very good on the Vienna Stock Exchange, but banks and insurance companies were the main contributors to the ATX price increase of around seven percent, above all Bawag and Erste Bank, which rose by over 60 percent within twelve months.

Managers bought many of their own shares

Otherwise, analysts still see upside potential for many stocks, many of which have not yet recovered from price corrections. However, the top managers of ATX companies also believe in the potential of their companies on the stock market, they are making directors' dealings and buying shares, a report shows - in itself a good sign when managers believe in the positive development of their own companies.